Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman shared video of a black bear cooling off from the late summer heat with a swim in her backyard pool.

Janet Clayton said she was in the midst of a phone call at her Asheville home when she glanced out a window and saw the bear taking a dip in her backyard pool.

Clayton captured video of the bear swimming laps.

The bruin eventually climbs out of the water and wanders away from Clayton's yard.