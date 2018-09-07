Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia driver captured video of the moment a train struck a semi-trailer, smashing the vehicle in half.

The video shows a tractor-trailer stopped on the tracks Thursday on a Chester road with the crossing arm down and the railroad warning lights flashing.

The truck driver and a passenger flee from the apparently stuck vehicle seconds before the train arrives and punches the trailer in half.

The cab of the trailer then rolls away with a small portion of the trailer still attached.

"The train hit the trailer which must have cut the brake lines to the tractor which rolled off the road after impact. The driver emerged from the other side of the tractor once the train had stopped. No one, to my knowledge, was hurt," the filmer wrote.