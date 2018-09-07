Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman's rescue dogs have both made their way into the Guinness Book of World Records for their jumping skills.

Samantha Valle's greyhound, Feather, was honored by Guinness after her 75.5-inch high jump was determined to be the highest jump by a dog.

Valle's other dog, a border collie named Geronimo, earned records for most skips by a dog in one minute, 91, as well as most double dutch skips by a dog in one minute, 128.

Valle said both animals were rescue pets.

Geronimo's "name was actually Cricket when I got her," Valle said. "Little black and white, tan-grey puppy she was so cute. On the way home on the drive from the pound, she tried to jump out the window and that's how she got her name Geronimo."

She said Feather also showed early signs of jumping prowess.

"Once she [Feather] knew that going over the hurdle was what I wanted, she was like 'oh, OK.' And by the time I got to 60 inches, it was just like nothing for her. The world record is now 75.5 inches, she just amazes me every single day," Valle said.

Valle said she hopes Feather and Geronimo can serve as examples of rescue dog success stories.

"I feel like people have a lot of misconceptions about rescue dogs. Like 'oh someone threw it away, there must be something wrong with it' -- but I really enjoy taking people's throwaway animals and making them into something great."