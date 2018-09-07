Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Chinese village was left with a giant mass of soap suds when a person cleaning plastic bottles let too much soap go down a drain.

Video filmed this week at a village in the Nanning City area of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shows villagers examining the giant mass of soap suds.

Locals said a villager was cleaning some plastic bottles and allowed a large amount of soap to go down the drain.

The soap started to bubble when rain fell into the drainage area and stirred up the soapy water.