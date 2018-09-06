Overturned truck spills sand across Texas highway

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Traffic on a Texas highway was backed up Sunday morning when a truck overturned and spilled its load of sand across the roadway.

The Sugar Land Police Department said the overturned 18-wheeler flipped onto its side Thursday morning in Sugar Land and blocked a section of the U.S. Highway 59 feeder road.

Police said traffic was being diverted following the 5:45 a.m. crash.

The department said traffic delays were expected for hours Thursday morning while crews worked to clear the mess.