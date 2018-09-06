It’s never too late to return an overdue book. This was just received by the Tates Creek Branch by mail from Georgia. #lexpublib #loveyourlibrary #livelex #librariesofinstagram #overduebook #betterlatethannever #1968wasagoodyear pic.twitter.com/6o9RioNP5M

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Kentucky library said a man returned a library book with a note apologizing for it being 50 years overdue.

The Lexington Public Library tweeted a photo of the book, Don Lawson's The United States in World War I; the story of General John J. Pershing and the American Expeditionary Forces, and the apology note from the remorseful patron.

The note, signed "Dale H.," said the book was checked out in 1968.

The library said the 15-cent per day late fees are capped at $6.75, but without the cap the fee would have been more than $2,700.

"It's never too late to return an overdue book," the tweet said.