Moving company workers lift stop light for passing house

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An Arkansas resident captured video of an ingenious moving crew lifting a stop light so a house could be moved under it.

The video, filmed Wednesday on a street in downtown Russellville, shows moving company workers holding the stop light up and walking on the roof of the house as it is hauled through the road on a trailer.

The unusual solution allows the house to pass under the light without damage to either object.

"The two men on top climbed out of the cab of the truck while still moving and scaled the house to the roof where they had to physically lift the stop light where the house could pass under it," the filmer wrote. "They made it safely through the intersections. It definitely was a sight to liven up the day."