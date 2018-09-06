Huge 'dinosaur' alligator crosses Florida golf course

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A visitor to a golf course at a Florida military base captured video of a monster alligator strolling across a fairway.

The footage shows the estimated 12-foot gator, known to locals as Elvis, walking across a paved path and a fairway at Bay Palms Golf Course on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa

"That is like a friggin' dinosaur, man," a man says in the video.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jake Sherrock, who filmed the footage, said it was "just shocking to see something that big and that old."