Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Texas responded to a road where an escaped bull was reported running loose in the street and causing traffic backups.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, said deputies responded Wednesday night to a busy road in Spring where traffic was backed up due to the presence of the 2,200 Brahma bull.

Deputies controlled traffic while some professional cowboys were summoned to wrangle to loose bovine.

The bull was safely returned to its pasture.