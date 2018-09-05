London Underground train ran with doors open

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A passenger on a subway train in London captured video of their dangerous ride in a train car that had its doors wide open.

The video shows a train on the London Underground's Jubilee Line traveling at normal speed with its doors wide open, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

The filmer said the doors failed to close after a stop.

"At Finchley Road some of the doors didn't close, and the tube continued to West Hampstead at a normal speed," the filmer wrote. "We then all got off the train and it was removed from service. The driver let us know the doors weren't all closing."