Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A fearless dog was filmed driving away a cowardly lion that wandered onto a farmer's property at the edge of an Indian village.

The video, filmed Tuesday by the property owner in Jungagadh, Gujarat, shows the lion wandering through the farm.

The big cat comes face to face with a barking dog and pauses for a moment to stare down the smaller animal.

The brave dog lunges at the lion, causing it to flee away from the village.