Falling crane splits roof of Florida home in half

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A security camera at a Florida home captured the moment a crane tipped over and split the roof of another house in half.

The video shows the crane tumbling over about 1 p.m. Tuesday and landing in the middle of the Baldwin Park home's roof, splitting it in half.

Ivan Fogarty, corporate safety director for crane owner Beyel Brothers Crane & Rigging, said the machinery likely fell over because the ground under it was wet.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The homeowner said his family was not home at the time of the crash, but the house has been declared unlivable for the time being.

Trever Switzer, the general manager for Gold Key Roofing, said his crew was present at the time of the crash and one worker came within four feet of being struck by the falling machinery.

The crane was removed about 7 p.m. Tuesday and crews are working to determine whether the damage can be repaired.