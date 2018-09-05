Electric doormat scares off California bear

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera captured a late-night visit by a bear that was successfully scared off by an electric doormat.

Toogee Sielsch, a trained responder with the Lake Tahoe-based Bear League, shared a homeowner's security footage showing a bear sniffing around outside a home before getting a shock from the electric doormat.

Sielsch said the Bear League has been loaning the mats out to homes that have previously experienced bear break-ins.

"We bring it, we place it and we come back and get it at no charge to the homeowner or the tenant," Sielsch told KTXL-TV.

Sielsch said the same bear from the security camera footage made an appearance at another home Tuesday. He was filmed chasing the bruin up a tree.

"That's a very safe place for him right now," Sielsch said. "He'll hang out there until it's quiet and then he'll come down when it's dark and quiet. And he'll come down and move."

The Bear League is aimed at reducing contact between humans and bears.

"Too many bears now believe they can roam neighborhoods and even come into houses as this is what they have been told by humans reacting inappropriately during bear encounters, which often results in the death of a bear," the group's website states.