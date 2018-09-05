Trending Stories

Brave dog faces off with leopard in tense stand-off
Iguana travels from Mexico to California in woman's bikini top
Badly damaged pickup truck drives on Florida road
Police officer chased by tiny pig on Florida street
Snake slithers across windshield of moving car

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

Crash spills chicken, bacon onto North Carolina highway
U.S. Open 2018: Serena soars into semifinals, Rafa outlasts Thiem
Electric doormat scares off California bear
Reports: Blood-testing firm Theranos to dissolve after fraud scandal
'DWTS': Val Chmerkovskiy to partner with Nancy McKeon in Season 27
 
Back to Article
/