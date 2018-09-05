Dedicated delivery driver braves typhoon on motor scooter

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Japan resident captured video of a pizza delivery worker on a scooter braving the winds of Typhoon Jebi to make a delivery.

The video shows the Domino's delivery driver struggling to keep their scooter upright on an Osaka street amid strong winds and heavy rains from the typhoon, which is said to be the strongest to hit the country in 25 years.

The driver briefly loses their battle with the winds and the scooter topples.

The footage ends with the dedicated worker pulling the scooter upright.