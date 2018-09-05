Crash spills chicken, bacon onto North Carolina highway

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said traffic delays resulted when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of chicken and bacon.

The Columbus Fire Department said the truck, which was hauling a Tyson trailer, overturned just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the top of the Saluda grade on Interstate 26 in Columbus.

Photos from the scene show chicken and bacon spread across the roadway.

Traffic was backed up for nearly three miles at one point during the clean-up operation.

Firefighters said there were no injuries from the crash. Police said the semi driver is facing charges of failure to maintain a lane and using a cellphone in a commercial vehicle.