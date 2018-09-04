11:19 04/09/18 Taking a report of a Lorry that has shed its load. #M60 J2 (Cheadle) clockwise. - Its a lorry load full of Quavers crisps. @HighwaysNWEST Traffic offices are on their way. pic.twitter.com/HvPWF7uwo4

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said traffic hit a snag Tuesday morning when a truck lost its load of snack food packets in the road.

The North West Motorway Police said officers were dispatched about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a truck that lost its lead on the M60 highway near Cheadle, England.

Police said the spill created a mess of snack foods.

"It's a lorry load full of Quavers crisps," police tweeted.

Highways England later tweeted that the scene was cleared.

"We would move to the end of the earth for Quavers. Thankfully this is all clear following a crisp, concise response. Safe travels to all this afternoon," the tweet said.