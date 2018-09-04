Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas student who noticed a blank wall at his local McDonald's made a fake advertisement and hung it in the eatery -- where it went unnoticed for months.

The University of Houston student, identified only as Jevh M., said he wanted to boost Asian representation in the advertisement posters hanging at the McDonald's in Pearland, so he and a friend put themselves in a fake poster highlighting the eatery's fries.

Jevh posted a video to YouTube showing how he and his friends used a McDonald's uniform they found at a thrift shop to disguise themselves as employees to hang the poster on the blank wall.

The student posted a photo to Twitter showing the poster still hanging inside the store 51 days after the prank began.

It was unclear whether McDonald's knew the poster's origins or if the eatery would allow it to remain.