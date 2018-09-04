Great job by #NYPD ESU Det. Stefanakos & Det. Binder rescuing a bird that wandered onto the subway tracks. The young Crane was safely removed from the #7 line train tracks above Roosevelt Ave in Queens. The Crane was transported to @NYCACC in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/j7Q1fZDpWf

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Police in New York said officers rescued a large bird that wandered onto some subway tracks in the city's Queens borough.

The New York Police Department's Special Operations division tweeted that a pair of Emergency Services Unit detectives were dispatched Sunday to investigate reports of a large bird on the 7 line tracks at the Roosevelt Avenue station.

The detectives were able to safely capture the bird, which was identified as a cormorant, a type of coastal bird.

The avian was taken to the New York City Animal Care Center in Manhattan to be examined.