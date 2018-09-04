Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A surprised visitor to an Australian pharmacy captured video of a wayward koala wandering through the store.

The video shows the koala being escorted out of the store by an employee that watches as the small marsupial exits through the automatic doors at the pharmacy in Portland, Victoria.

The filmer said the video actually shows the second time the koala entered the store, after having been ejected moments earlier.

The customer said the koala entered the store for a third time and employees decided to catch it in a cardboard box.

"Thank goodness they were able to place a large box over him, to secure him and protect him from harm until Wildlife offers were able to collect him and take him out the nearby bushlands," the filmer wrote.