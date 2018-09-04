#M67 - A Huge thank you to the lady who stopped to also assist us. pic.twitter.com/GkeDIFPq86

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Police responded to a stretch of highway in Britain to round up a group of horses running loose in the roadway.

Highways England and North West Motor Police said officers responded to the M67 highway near Hyde, England, in the early afternoon Tuesday after drivers reported six horses wandering loose in the area.

Officials said traffic delays occurred while officers worked to round up the loose animals.

The horses were wrangled by police and returned to the field where they had escaped earlier in the day.