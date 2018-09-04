Brave dog faces off with leopard in tense stand-off

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A group of sightseers in India captured video of a tense stand-off between a stray dog and a leopard that wandered close to a road.

The video shows the dog barking at the leopard, which stares back at it for several moments while tourists snap photos from a nearby Jeep.

A forest official said the tourists likely saved the stray dog's life by making the 2-year-old leopard, known to researchers as Juliet, wary of getting into a confrontation.

"Juliet left quietly as there were visitors in jeeps behind the dog. If not it is unlikely that the dog would have survived the encounter," the official said.