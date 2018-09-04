Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma wrangled a alligator and were able to safely capture the loose reptile, but its origins remain unknown.

The Moore Police Department said Sgts. Snavely and Hernandez responded to a neighborhood on a report of a loose alligator and they arrived to find someone had placed a plastic basket over the animal.

Police needed to get the gator into a more secure situation and body camera footage shows Snavely carefully capturing the alligator before animal control personnel arrived.

Investigators said they are trying to determine where the gator came from.