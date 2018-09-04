We are on scene of a ride malfunction @WAStateFair . @CPFR_PIO are safely evacuating the occupants. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/WOzxbepk9D

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities were summoned to the Washington State Fair to rescue 19 people trapped on a spinning ride that malfunctioned mid-operation.

Puyallup Police and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, where riders were stranded on the El Nino ride.

"It kept going around and around and around ... way more that normal," rider Augustina Boyer-Redman told KOMO-TV. "I knew something was up when it kind of felt like we are being tossed when it was going around compared to the smooth way you usually go around."

She said the ride came to a sudden stop when it stalled.

"And everybody was freaking out," she said. "We were all worried the harnesses were going to open."

Boyer-Redman said the passengers were trapped for about 22 minutes before being rescued.

The fair said the El Nino ride would remain out of operation until an investigation identifies the cause of the malfunction.