Trapped bear rescued from trash bin in California

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A visitor to a California park captured video as he lifted the lid of a trash bin to rescue a bear trapped inside the container.

Bryan Davey captured video Thursday at Kentucky Mine Park in Sierra City when he came across a trash container with an unusual guest inside.

The video shows Davey lifting the lid before quickly backing off to give the bear space to climb out and run off.

The footage shows a pile of trash at the front of the receptacle from the bear's apparent foraging efforts prior to becoming trapped.