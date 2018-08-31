Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer responding to a loose-animal complaint posted a video of the animal in question -- a tiny pig -- chasing him down the street.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Officer Ray Schilke III responded to the animal complaint in a residential neighborhood this week and discovered a small pig that enthusiastically started to chase him.

Schilke captured video of the chase, which was posted to the department's Facebook page.

"The pigs are being chased by little pigs, how funny is that," the officer jokes in the video.

The department said the little loose pig was identified as a pet named Willie and was reunited with his owner.