Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A soon-to-open marijuana museum in Las Vegas offered a sneak preview of its exhibits -- including a 24-foot-tall bong said to be the world's largest.

The Cannabition Cannabis Museum, set to open in September on downtown Las Vegas' famed Fremont Street, held a sneak preview event Thursday that included the unveiling of its star attraction, a 25-foot-tall, 800-pound bong dubbed "Bongzilla."

J.J. Walker, founder of Cannabition, said Bongzilla, created by artist Jason Harris, might eventually be used for actual marijuana smoking if Nevada's recreational marijuana laws are amended to allow for smoking in public social settings.

"It's actually glow-in-the-dark glass, and it's actually a hittable bong," Walker told the Las Vegas Sun.

Harris said he felt Cannabition was the right home for his creation.

"Las Vegas will be the new Amsterdam of the world," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I see it as a big lighthouse and beacon that says, 'Just smoke me.'"