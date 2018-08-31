Burglar suspect found wedged between wall, garage

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police said a burglary suspect was arrested after needing to be rescued from his position between a wall and a building.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a homeowner checking their security camera footage about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night saw a person wandering the property.

The homeowner decided to check the property Thursday to see if anything had been disturbed and they found the man was wedged between a wall and the home's garage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded about 8:10 a.m. and it took more than an hour to free the man, who had sustained minor injuries from his ordeal. It was unclear how long he had been wedged.

LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera said the man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and police suspect he may have been involved in a nearby burglary earlier Wednesday evening.