Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A driver on a Florida road pulled over to capture video of an unusual sight -- a man driving a pickup truck so badly damaged that its door doesn't close.

The video, recorded Wednesday, shows a pickup truck traveling on a Crestview road with severe damage to its cab.

The truck's roof is caved in, its windshield is lopsided and the driver's door is stuck wide open.

"I saw this vehicle pulling out into a highway as I passed by," the filmer wrote. "I then saw the vehicle take a side road that lead to a 'short-cut' to avoid being seen by cops. I took the next side road, expecting to see the truck pass me at the stop sign. It did."