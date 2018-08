Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Florida school district said resource officers helped a trapper capture an alligator spotted in the center of a middle school campus.

Pasco County Schools said in a Facebook post that the gator was spotted Thursday morning in the center of the Seven Springs Middle School campus.

The district said the school resource officers from Seven Springs and nearby Mitchell High School helped a trapper capture the reptile.

The post said no students came within 100 yards of the alligator.