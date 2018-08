Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman shared video of the unexpected sight she came upon in her back yard -- a black bear swinging in her hammock.

Michelle Baber posted a video to YouTube showing the bear she discovered swaying back and forth while lounging in the hammock behind her Asheville home.

Baber filmed the video from the safety of her home.

She says in the video that the bear had previously been spotted in her hammock, but it left and returned later for another round of swinging.