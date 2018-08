Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Crews responded to a Cleveland-area highway Thursday morning to clean up large rolls of paper that spilled from an overturned semi truck.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the tractor-trailer overturned just before 2:20 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 271 in Oakwood and lost its load of large rolls of paper.

Crews responded to the scene to upright the truck and clear the paper rolls from the roadway.

The clean-up efforts were completed just before 10 a.m.