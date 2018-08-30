Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A New York state woman took a trip to her local store where she made a startling discovery -- a snake in the bottom section of her shopping cart.

Laura Walitsky said she was shopping at Wegmans in Pittsford with her daughter about 6:30 p.m. Monday and had already started loading items into the cart when the girl alerted her to the stowaway.

Walitsky snapped photos of the serpent and posted them to Facebook.

"We walked the cart outside," the mother told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. "I sent my daughter in to tell someone at customer service."

Walitsky said she got the attention of two employees in the parking lot.

"I said, 'What do you think we should do with this?' One ran in to get a manager," she said.

A Wegmans spokeswoman said the snake was carefully removed from the cart by a worker and released into a nearby wooded area.

Experts who looked at Walitsky's photos said the animal appears to be a milk snake, a non-venomous species common in the area.