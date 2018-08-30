KFC is offering a promotion to award $11,000 in college funds to the first baby named Harland to be born on Sept. 9, Col. Sanders' birthday. Photo courtesy of KFC

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Fast food chain KFC is offering expecting parents the chance to win $11,000 for their child by naming them Harland after Col. Sanders.

The chain said the first baby named Harland to be born on Sept. 9, the Colonel's birthday, and registered with the restaurant will win $11,000 to go toward their college education.

The amount of the cash price was chosen in honor of KFC's famous 11 herbs and spices.

KFC said the U.S. Social Security Administration lists Harland as the 3,257th most common baby name of 2017.

"Even though vintage names are making a comeback, our iconic founder's name was dwindling in popularity, and we couldn't just stand idly by and let that happen," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer. "We hope that this birthday celebration honors the Colonel and encourages the next generation of people aspiring to live the American dream."