Iowa man wins second big lottery jackpot 12 years later

An Iowa man collected a $250,000 lottery prize 12 years after winning a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Iowa man collected a $250,000 lottery jackpot 12 years after he won a $100,000 from another scratch-off ticket.

The Iowa Lottery said Gary West, 54, won $250,000 from a $20 Aces High scratch-off ticket he bought from Casey's store in Altoona.

West said he scratched the ticket in his car and quickly went inside to use the self-scanner and confirm the ticket was a winner.

"It also told me what I thought I was seeing," he recalled. "By that time, after verifying it to myself three times, I thought, 'OK, it looks like we did it.'"

West said he told only his sister and nephew about the winning ticket while he waited for the weekend to end so he could visit lottery headquarters.

"It's just like I couldn't have enough bodyguards around that ticket," he said. "It's just like, 'Man, get me through this weekend so I can get over there Monday morning and get this cashed."

West is no stranger to lottery luck -- he previously won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket 12 years ago.