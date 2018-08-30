Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Colorado golfer said his plans to compete in a tournament were scrapped after a driving range accident embedded a bolt in his leg.

Matt Gutierrez said he was at the driving range of the Greeley Country Club to practice for last week's Pro-Am Tournament when his wedge club got snagged on a boundary rope in front of him.

Gutierrez's swing pulled the eye bolt anchoring the rope out of the ground and sent it flying at his left leg, where it pierced his bone.

"I didn't even feel it go into my knee, surprisingly," Gutierrez told KDVR-TV. "I was actually more concerned about my club because it had a big yellow rope around it. I looked down, and that bolt's sticking out of my knee."

The golfer was taken to the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, where the bolt was removed.

"They unscrewed it and pulled at one time," Gutierrez said.

He shared the hospital's X-ray image of the bolt embedded in his leg.

The Greeley Country Club said the boundary ropes have been removed and will not be reinstalled.

Gutierrez said the club has promised him a free round of golf when his recovery is complete.