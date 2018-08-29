Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in West Virginia said a man is facing charges after officers found him illegally keeping 12 rattlesnakes in his home.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police said officers investigated allegations that a Randolph County man was capturing snakes from the National Forest and keeping them at his home.

Officers visited the man's home and discovered he was keeping 17 rattlesnakes -- far more than the legal limit of one snake.

Police said the man was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a timber rattlesnake and possession of a rattlesnake under 42 inches long.

The snakes were released back into the National Forest, officials said.