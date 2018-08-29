Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina UPS driver's "sorry we missed you" note is going viral after listing the reason a package couldn't be delivered: "bear in driveway."

Marcy Lanier posted a photo to Facebook showing the note a UPS driver left in the mailbox at her Asheville home after being unable to deliver a package.

"Bear in driveway," the terse note reads.

Lanier said the note was left in her mailbox, which is out by the road, instead of at her front door.

"On the street. We get bears all the time," she told WLOS-TV.

"So there was a bear in the driveway, so he couldn't drop it off on my front porch. He normally drops my packages on my front porch. So that's how it happened. He could stay safe in his truck, on the road," she said.