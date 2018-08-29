Schools want to pay research subjects to eat avocados

Loma Linda University, Penn State University, Tufts University and the University of California, Los Angeles, are seeking a total 1,000 research subjects willing to eat avocados for six months as part of a weight loss study. Photo by coyot/Pixabay.com

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A team composed of researchers from four U.S. colleges is seeking subjects interested in being paid to eat avocados for six months.

Loma Linda University announced researchers from its School of Health are partnering with teams from Penn State University, Tufts University and the University of California, Los Angeles, to conduct a six-month study that will examine whether avocados promote weight loss.

Each school will gather 250 subjects and the participants will be split into two groups, one that consumes an avocado a day and another that eats two avocados per month.

Loma Linda University said interested applicants must be at least 25 years old, with male participants measuring at least 40 inches around the waist and female subjects measuring at least 35 inches across the waist.

Participants in both groups will each receive $300 at the end of the study.