Escaped turtle walks high ledge outside apartment

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Hawaii resident captured video of an escaped turtle walking on a narrow ledge on a high-up floor of an apartment building.

The filmer said her neighbors alerted her to the unusual spectacle they spotted taking place on the ledge outside an apartment building across the alley in Honolulu.

The video shows a turtle that apparently escaped from its owner's apartment by crawling from the balcony to the ledge.

"The turtle had walked out onto the ledge and couldn't figure out how to get back inside!" the filmer wrote. "After calling the building owners, the fire department, animal control, PETA, and anyone else we could think of to help, the Humane Society finally came through to help this turtle!"