Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A guest at a California hotel captured video of a non-paying guest -- a squirrel -- enjoying a slice of pizza by the poolside.

The video shows the squirrel perched on a chair by the pool at a hotel in Manhattan Beach and munching away at a slice of pizza.

The filmer said the squirrel found its meal in the trash.

"Hotel in Manhattan Beach at the pool. A squirrel dug a piece of pizza out of garbage and climbed onto a chair and ate it!" the filmer wrote.