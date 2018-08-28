Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio bee expert posted video of a recent call involving a massive nest of hornets he removed from a person's car.

Travis Watson, aka The Bee Man, posted photos and video to Facebook showing the gargantuan European hornet nest he was called to remove Sunday from an El Camino in Alliance.

Watson said the insects, which only recently started appearing in Ohio, like to build their nests in enclosed spaces.

"Their queens emerge from hibernation in April and look for a well protected place to build and they start it completely from scratch," Watson told WJW-TV, "It takes a long time to get workers in the nest, to where the queen starts to only lay eggs, and starting in July, it starts growing quite rapidly."

Watson said he destroyed the nest and did not preserve the hornets, as they are not a natural part of the area's ecosystem.