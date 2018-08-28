Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Alaska disc golfer confronted with a bear taking a rest on the fairway decided to take his shot over the animal's head.

Kelley Williamson said he was participating in a league event at Kincaid Park in Anchorage when he came across the unusual hazard on the fairway of Hole 11.

Williamson said he waited about 10 minutes to see if the bear would leave, but the bruin refused to budge.

"We were playing leagues so the game must go on," Williamson told KTUU-TV.

A video recorded by friend Justin Foster and posted to Instagram by Williamson shows the player making his drive right over the bear's head.

The bear, apparently concerned about the discs flying over its head, then turned and left.

"Just a normal day in Alaska, would you throw?" Williamson wrote on Instagram.