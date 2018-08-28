Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security cameras were running when her mischievous dog made a mess by bringing the running garden hose inside.

Roxy Dinkel of Brighton shared video of her dog, Winston, dashing into her home with the garden hose in his mouth spraying water.

The video shows the hose soaking the inside of Dinkel's home for a few minutes until he Winston carries it back outside.

"Who wants a FREE white boxer?!?!" Dinkel joked. "Winston was having so much fun playing with the hose OUTSIDE, that he thought he'd bring it INSIDE."