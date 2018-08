Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Competitors plunged into a pool of gravy Monday in Britain to grapple in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

Video recorded Monday at the Rose 'n Bowl restaurant in Stacksteads, Lancashire, England, shows men and women grappling in a pool partially filled with gravy.

Many competitors chose to wrestle in colorful costumes, including at least one President Donald Trump impersonator.

The annual event raised funds for East Lancashire Hospice.