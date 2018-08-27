Wild kangaroo joins campers, declines beer

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A curious kangaroo approached some campers in Australia and politely refused a woman's offer of beer.

A video recorded Saturday at a campsite in the South West Rocks area of New South Wales shows the large kangaroo coming within arm's reach of her filmer, who offers a bottle of beer to the marsupial.

The kangaroo regards the bottle for a moment before hopping away.

"I was camping with a friend when this huge kangaroo managed to open our storage container and get into our food!" the filmer wrote. "Once we secured out supplies a little more carefully he still hung around, as if waiting for something. Clearly, a beer wasn't quite what he wanted! He ended up 'camping with us' for the next three days and was never far away."