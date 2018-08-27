Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said several cows remained on the loose Monday after they were released into a residential area by a semi truck crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the tractor-trailer collided with a car along U.S. 62 in McCracken County, causing the truck to overturn.

Authorities said about half of the 51 steers riding in the trailer escaped after it overturned and local residents reported spotting the cattle wandering their neighborhood Sunday morning.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said about 12 of the cows were recaptured Sunday and drivers were being warned to keep a lookout for the remaining animals Monday morning.

The truck driver was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash and a passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.