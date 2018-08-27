Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Chess players showed off their skills -- as well as their lung capacities -- at the World Dive Chess Championships in London.

The underwater chess tournament, which took place Saturday in London, featured players taking turns diving underwater to make their moves on a chess board submerged in a pool.

The rules require a player to make a move before coming up for air, and the next player must then go underwater until they have made a response move.

Organizers said the aquatic twist makes the ancient game of chess more challenging and faster-paced.