Giraffe expertly photobombs wedding photos

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A curious giraffe made an unexpected appearance in a couple's wedding photos at a reserve in South Africa.

Photographer Stephanie Norman posted a photo to Facebook showing the giraffe stooping for a closer look at newlyweds Luke and Tristan Karshagen.

Norman said the giraffe wandered over while she was snapping photos of the happy couple at the Areena Riverside Resort.

"Getting cuddles from a Giraffe on your wedding day is a pretty amazing experience!" Norman wrote.

She said the giraffe, which hung around for about 20 minutes, was "gentle and nosy, and an absolute pleasure to photograph."