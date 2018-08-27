Crocodile on the loose after late night restaurant escape

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Police in China are investigating after a crocodile's late night escape from a restaurant was caught on security camera.

Footage recorded by the security camera outside the eatery in Zhejiang province shows the crocodile scampering off into the night after making its way out of the building just after 2 a.m.

Police said the crocodile had been legally purchased by the restaurant, but the details of the escape were unclear.

The approximately 3-foot crocodile is not believed to pose a threat to the public, but police are warning nearby residents to be cautious.