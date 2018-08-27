Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A killer whale that washed up on an Argentina beach was returned to the ocean at the end of a nearly 20-hour rescue effort.

Marine rescue charity Fundacion Mundo Marino dispatched a team of rescuers Friday night to work together with the Argentine Naval Prefecture and Civil Defense after the orca was found beached in Nueva Atlantis.

The rescuers said they worked to straighten the whale to prevent its blowhole from going below the water, which could have led to the animal drowning.

The groups worked for nearly 20 hours before successfully returning the killer whale to the ocean.